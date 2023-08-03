Lawan approves N4bn for rehabilitation of Gusau roads

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Gov. Dauda Lawan of Zamfara has approved N4 billion for the rehabilitation of Gusau internal roads phase one.

The Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Works and Transport, Idris Mainasara, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Idris Mainasara the Special Adviser on Infrastructure and Urban Development Mr Ibrahim Agege, announced that the contract was awarded to Ronchess Global Resources PLC.

The roads expected to be rehabilitated included Bello Barau round-about to Gusau Central Police Station, Bello Barau round-about to Government House, Bello Barau round-about to Tsohuwar Kasuwa, Yan Kekuna Junction, Emir’s Palace and Rankin Ruwa all in Gusau metropolis.

The State Government, therefore solicited for the support and cooperation of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, in enlightening the people affected by the projects. (NAN)

