Lawan ‘always looks at ‘broader picture in decision making,’ says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari hailed what he described as the “discipline, maturity and selflessness” of the Senate President Dr Ahmed Lawan.

According to President Buhari, these attributes have helped the Senate President “in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.”

Buhari’s views on Lawan were expressed in a statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu,Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday while felicitating with the Senate President on his 61st birthday.

The statement reads: “On behalf the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on his 61st birthday.

“The President joins the National Assembly and all members of All Progressives Congress in celebrating the milestone, which has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of lawmaking, starting from House of Representatives in 1999.

“President Buhari extols Dr Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.

“The President affirms that Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the ninth assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.

“At 61, the President believes the Senate President’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker will go a long way in shaping policies that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, while commending his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will continue to guide Dr Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health, Shehu said.