Lawan Adamu mourns Kyari, says he was dedicated public servant

Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA), the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central and founder of the Mr LA Cares Foundation, has expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s top aide, Malam Abba Kyari, describing it as loss of a dedicated public servant.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari. On behalf of all my supporters, the Mr LA Cares Foundation and my family, I send our deepest condolences to Malam Abba Kyari’s family and President Buhari and his cabinet at this difficult time,” he said.

The PDP chieftain noted that while the nation mourns, it should as well celebrate the extraordinary life of this remarkable man who devoted his life to noiselessly serve what he called “our common home and future.”

He said the work of the late Chief of Staff stands as a testament to the his commitment and loyalty to Mr President as a legacy that will remain as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit of our goals and commitments.

Noting that Kyari’s death is a call for a collective national action against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Mr LA said “we must not tire, we must not give up, we must persist.”

He said this is the time to articulate and confront the links between A globally recognized champion people’s empowerment, human rights, poverty, environmental protection and security—for which Kyari lived and died.

“Kyari had contributed over many decades to furthering the ideals and objectives of our public service and was known throughout not just for his inspirational dedication, but for his personal warmth.

His passing is a loss for the President’s team and the Nigerian people, in particular as we prepare to confront the aftermath global political and economic impact of a rampaging pandemic,” LA said.