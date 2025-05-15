Lawal tasks LG Chairmen on peace, intelligence gathering, security

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has urged Local Government Chairmen to partner with the state government to ensure peace and security in the state.

By Ibrahim G Ahmad

Lawal, represented by the State Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Mummune, made the call while declaring open the State Security Trust Fund, a five-day stakeholders’ interactive session to review security challenges in the state.

The aim of the forum, he said, was to bring together all critical stakeholders to digests on issues revolving insecurity as it has new dimension by the day.

Lawal called on Council Chairmen to remain closer to their communities to enable them know much about insecurity affecting the grassroot community.

“Most the attacks and other criminal activities carried out by bandits are done in rural communities.

“Your presence in those communities will help us understand the nature and the dimension of insecurity in your areas.

“It is your responsibility to feed the governor with any security threat beyond your control for necessary action, and you are to equally report the action and inactions of the security operatives,” he said.

He also urged them to use the opportunity of the forum to reveal all the security challenges affecting their various communities for better digestion and prompt action.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the fund, Abdulkadir Abubakar, said the board had over the last one year taken time to evaluate responsibilities.

”The notoriety of insecurity in the state calls for total review of the measures taken to avoid adopting some actions that had failed before.

“We must try this time around to make a difference no matter how small. Our solutions must be home grown, reflecting on our unity of purpose,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)