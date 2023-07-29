Lawal submits list of 18 commissioner-nominees to Zamfara Assembly

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Friday sent his list of 18 Commissioner-nominees to the state house of assembly for screening and confirmation.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer to the assembly, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki.

“When confirmed, the nominees will serve as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

“The Speaker of the house, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki, unveiled the list in Gusau on Friday after a brief discussion with members of the house.

“The nominees are Abdurrahman Tumbido (Maru local government),

Lawal Barau (Bungudu), Kabiru Moyi (Birnin-magaji), Balkisu Moriki (Zurmi),

Tasiú Musa (Shinkafi), Mannir Haidara (Kaura-Namoda), Retired Capt. Bala Mai-Riga (Talata-Mafara), and Abduláziz Muhammad (SAN) (Gusau).

“Others are Ahmad Yandi (Gusau), Wadatau Madawaki (Gusau), Dr. Aísha Anka (Anka), Bello Auta (Gusau), Abdulmalik Gajam (Gusau), Sule Adamu (Gummi), Salisu Musa (Tsafe), Mahmud Muhammad (Bukkuyum), Yaú Haruna (Bakura) and Dr. Nafisa Muhammad (Maradun).

Moriki directed the nominees to bring their education certificates and current tax clearance on or before Tuesday, 1st August, 2023 for screening. (NAN)

