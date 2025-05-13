Lawal inaugurates cash transfer programme for 448,000 beneficiaries

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Monday inaugurated a cash transfer programme targeting 448,151 beneficiaries across the state.

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Monday inaugurated a cash transfer programme targeting 448,151 beneficiaries across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration ceremony was held at Tsafe town, headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Lawal said the programme was part of the myriad of initiatives designed to bring succour to the people of the state

He also stated that the programme was targeting to uplift the economic standards of vulnerable households in the state.

Lawal commended the Federal Government and National Cash Transfer Office for their effective collaboration towards ensuring the success of the programme in the state.

The Governor said that out of the targeted beneficiaries, 279,534 were successfully enrolled, while the remaining beneficiaries would soon be captured under the programme.

“Each of the beneficiaries will receive N75,000,” the governor said.

While calling on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the assistance by investing in businesses, Lawal said: “You should invest for the future of your families, contribute to the local and national economy.

“Let me categorically advise all the beneficiaries that they should not give anybody a Kobo for processing them into this programme.”

The governor also cautioned the officials of the programme against all forms of corruption, assuring that government would do everything possible to flush-out corrupt personnel from it.

In his remarks, the Commissioner, Humanitarian And Relief Matters, Alhaji Salisu Musa, said the programme was designed to create a pathway towards economic stability, self-sufficiency, and improved well-being of the vulnerable households.

Musa said: “I am pleased to announce that the total number of beneficiaries paid across Zamfara stood at 279,534.

“A total of 99,321 met the minimum Know Your Customer (KYC) requirement set by the World Bank and CBN.

“49,271 paid using National Identification Number (NIN) while 50,050 paid using Bank Verification Number (BVN).

“80,213 are awaiting KYC clearance before debit card issuance.”

Musa urged all the stakeholders, community facilitators, local government officials, security agencies, and ‘Grievance Redress Officers’ to be diligent to ensure the successful completion of the process.

“Let us ensure that every beneficiary receives the full benefits of this programme without any obstacles,” he urged.

On his part, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam, said all the names of the beneficiaries were obtained through the State Social Register. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)