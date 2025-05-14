Lawal inaugurates 140 security vehicles, 50 mass transit buses 

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Tuesday inaugurated the distribution of 140 vehicles for security agencies in the state and 50 new buses for the Zamfara Mass Transit Company.

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara on Tuesday inaugurated the distribution of 140 vehicles for security agencies in the state and 50 new buses for the Zamfara Mass Transit Company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was performed by the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Audi.

The inauguration was part of the second year anniversary of Lawal.

The Governor said: “The vehicles are to be distributed to various security agencies as part of my administration’s efforts to enhance security in the state.

“The 50 new brand buses for mass transit aim to ease transportation system for the people of the state.”

Lawal further said that security remained the top priority of his administration since assuming office nearly two years ago.

“My administration fully understands the complex nature of the security challenges confronting Zamfara, which necessitated a proactive and strategic approach to support security agencies.

“Our administration recognises that, providing operational vehicles, will significantly improve mobility, and enhance response time.

“The gesture will also strengthen the overall effectiveness of our security forces in combating crimes, maintaining law and order,” the governor said.

He described the vehicle distribution as a continuation of his government’s consistent efforts to bolster the capacity of the security agencies operating across the state.

“This initiative further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to empowering security personnel in their duty to protect lives and secure communities.

“We recognise their critical role in maintaining law and order, which is essential to building a safe and prosperous Zamfara,” Lawal added.

He stressed that his administration remained fully dedicated to equipping and supporting the security agencies.

Lawal disclosed that his administration had handed over a facility to serve as the regional headquarters for the newly established ‘Safe Corridor Operation’ in the North-West.

Inaugurating the security vehicles distribution, the NSCDC boss described the event as a historic milestone in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He commended Lawal for the gesture and called on other governors to emulate such efforts to support the security agencies in their operations.

He emphasised the need for the security agencies to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to tackle insecurity effectively.

Audi assured that.the security agencies were committed to the extant joint efforts and coordination to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

“We thank the governor for his unwavering support and urge him not to relent in providing the necessary assistance to security agencies,” he added.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)