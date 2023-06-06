Lawal commends NAHCON’s commitment to hajj administration

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its unwavering commitment to uplift Hajj administration in the country.

The commission’s Head of Information and Publication Division, Malam Moussa Ubandawaki, in a statement, said the governor made the commendation during a courtesy call on NAHCON’s Headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

Lawal also applauded the commission for the seamless arrangements made in the transportation of Zamfara pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

According to him; the fact that there isn’t so much noise and fuss anywhere showed that the operation is moving smoothly with little hiccups.

“I want to commend the Management and Board of the commission for the way and manner this year’s hajj transportation is being conducted across the country.”

He stated that since he assumed office, he had decided not to interfere in the planning and execution of Hajj arrangements by the State’s Board in order not to jeopardize the exercise.

Earlier, the Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan expressed delight at the style and maturity of the governor since he assumed office.

” You have been magnanimous in victory and you have continued to demonstrate that you are a progressive who is ready to serve the interest of the people of the State.

‘ I really want to commend you for that.”

The Chairman also applauded Zamfara pilgrims, officials of sokoto and Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Boards for their efforts in ensuring that transportation in the Sokoto Zone goes on seamlessly.

“Indeed the flight operation in Sokoto Zone so far has been seamless. The pilgrims from the zones are on record to be always on time to board the aircraft promptly.”

In a related development, the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Amb. Yahaya Lawal, commended NAHCON boss for his vision and all-inclusive style of management in monitoring the organisation of the hajj operation.

“I’m so impressed with the monitoring of the hajj operation. I am so glad and delighted that the operation is getting on very well, ” he said.

Amb. Lawal who breezed into the Central Coordinating Committee Meeting at the NAHCON’s office, said he was encouraged by the event in the Situation Room to adjudge this year’s Hajj as an outstanding one.

“I have seen the result of better planning, organization and monitoring. It is a great accomplishment that you are able to utilise all the 95,000 slots allocated to Nigeria.

” Indeed, this will give us the impetus to ask for additional allocation in 2024. I want to say this year’s hajj operation has been very outstanding.”

He assured of the embassy’s readiness and commitment to support and collaborate with NAHCON to achieve its desired objective of a successful Hajj.

“We are at your disposal to collaborate with you for a successful operation this year and beyond in the discharge of your national assignment.” (NAN)