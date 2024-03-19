Lawal approves remodelling of Zamfara Specialist Hospital

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved the complete remodelling of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, to the standard of a tertiary medical institution.

The governor announced the approval on Tuesday at the 19th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

“The remodelling will begin immediately to restore the facility to a modern and functional tertiary health institution.

“Government’s decision is in line with the recent declaration of State of Emergency on the health sector in the state.

“The Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, lacks adequate medical equipment. As a result, patients have to travel to Sokoto or Kaduna for kidney dialysis and other critical medical tests.

“As part of the hospital’s remodelling plan, new structures and medical facilities will be built.

“Equipment and training will be provided to upgrade the hospital to a modern and well-equipped facility,’’ the governor said.

The SEC also discussed the social protection policy of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the policy aims to guide public and private investments and social protection in the state. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki