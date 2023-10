Lawal appoints Sole Administrators for 14 Zamfara LGs

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved the appointment of sole administrators for the 14 Local Government Councils of the state.

The governor also approved the appointment of Secretaries and Supervisory Councillors for the local governments.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Malam Sulaiman Idris, quoted the governor as saying that the appointees were “carefully selected based on past achievements and track records”.

The appointees include Bashar Musa for Anka Local Government, Sa’idu Danbala for Bakura, Isiyaka Ibrahim for Birnin-Magaji.and Nasiru Muhammad for Bukkuyum.

Other are Nura Umar for Bungudu, Aminu Nuhu for Gummi, Yahaya Garba for Gusau, Kasimu Sani-Kaura for Kauran-Namoda and Yahaya Giwa for Maradun.

The rest are Yusuf Sani-Bindin for Maru, Lukman Jafar for Talata-Mafara, Aliyu Adamu-Barmo for Tsafe, Junaidu Muhammad-Barade for Shinkafi and Aminu Atiku for Zurmi.

The statement said that the appointments were for six months and subject to confirmation by the House of Assembly. (NAN)

