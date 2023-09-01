Lawal appoints new Clerk for Zamfara Assembly

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Mr Mahmud Aliyu as the Clerk of the state House of Assembly.



This is contained in a statement by the Secretary of the Assembly Service Commission, Alhaji Chika Muazu in Gusau on Friday.



Muazu said that the governor had also approved the appointment of Mr Nasiru Jangebe as the deputy clerk of the House.

“Until his recent appointment, Aliyu was the deputy clerk of the House, while Jangebe was the Director, Legal Services of the House.



“All appointments are with immediate effect, while the former Clerk, Alhaji Shehu Anka has been directed to report to the office of the state Head of Service,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

