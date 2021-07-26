Law week: Osinbajo calls for tech-driven legal system

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday called for a technology-driven legal system in Nigeria to enable it to remain relevant in the dynamic world.

Osinbajo made the call while opening  the 2021 Law Week of  the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the  Law Week had the theme: “Disruption, Innovation and the Bar”.

In an address he delivered virtually, Osinbajo said that technological changes had become a major to the survival of even the legal profession.

He urged that the profession must in tune with changes.

According to him, as in some  other sectors that have deployed technology tools, there is now a tilt toward replacement of human legal services with artificial intelligence.

He said that it then meant that the survival of the legal profession was being threatened.

He added that the of lumping law students in classrooms for purpose of teaching is fast becoming archaic with technological changes.

“The theme of this year’s law week –  Disruption, Innovation and the Bar – is of tremendous importance today,” he said.

According to him, the theme the basic idea which legal services will now have to grapple with.

“According to a 2019 , 31,000 jobs in the American industry were lost due to automation, and by 2036 that number will grow to over a hundred thousand legal jobs.

“With a continued progression in technology, It is only a matter of time before the times also catch up with us in Nigeria,” he said.

Osinbajo noted that artificial intelligence had become a business model being developed and adopted to solve day-to-day problems.

He said: “For example, Ross is a technology system that can research and offer legal opinion.

“Questions are put to it and it answers even touching on case and statute law.

“These phenomenon raises pertinent questions for the legal profession as to how it will deal with these competitive process.”

According to him, it is important for the legal profession to change with the changing circumstaces.

“It is interesting to see that during the recent JUSUN strike, the Court delivered some judgments by Zoom,” he said.

Osinbajo said that the changes  were happening taking place fast.

He, consequently, urged the NBA to rise up to the challenge,  take charge and attention to the rules of engagement of legal services.

reports that other dignitaries participated in the event include the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN); President of the NBA represent by General Secretary of the Bar, Mrs Joyce Oduah; Mr Femi Falana (SAN), a Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili. ()

