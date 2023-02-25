Law establishing Ebonyi new security outfits unknown to residents – PDP alleges

By Douglas Okoro

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi has alleged that the law which established two new security outfits in Ebonyi is unknown to the residents.

The statement raised concerns about alleged constitutional breaches purportedly committed by the agents and officials of the state government.

The party, in a statement by Mr Moses Idika, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Council on Friday in Abakaliki, expressed concern that the two security outfits would be used to unleash terror attacks on opposition leaders and their supporters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki had on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in a judgment, proscribed the Ebubeagu security outfit established by the state government as illegal and unconstitutional.

However, Gov. Dave Umahi in a live broadcast announced the disbandment of the outlawed Ebubeagu militia.

“However, in the same breath, he announced the formation of two new security outfits, Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch and Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps.

“On Feb 22, the governor through Mr Chooks Oko, his Special Assistant on Media, directed the immediate resumption of activities of the new security outfits recently created by the bill passed by the House of Assembly.

“Also, it is pertinent to note that the establishment of the said new security outfits remains opaque as the law establishing them is unknown to the Ebonyi public.

“Their modus operandi also is unknown just as when the operatives of the two security outfits were recruited remains a mystery,” Idika said.

The statement called on the public and security agencies to know that the new security outfits recently announced by the government were the same Ebubeagu militia.

“We, therefore, wish to inform the Inspector General of Police (IGP); the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), National Security Adviser (NSA) to note that the new security outfits are the same Ebubeagu militia.

“In the interest of public peace and smooth electioneering in Ebonyi, security agents are encouraged to be vigilant and ensure adequate security of lives and property of every Ebonyi indigene.

“We understand that the collapsing fortunes of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi are a source of worry to the state government and APC.

“However, the beauty of democracy is the fact that the people are free to choose their leaders and no one can stop the progress of the Ebonyi people,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Umahi has restated his commitment to the protection of the lives and property of people living in the state, irrespective of political affiliation, economic or social class.

He stated that the new security outfits were a creation of the law designed to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies. (NAN)