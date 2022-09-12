LAUTECH secures NUC’s accreditation for 5 programmes

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, has secured National Universities Commission’s (NUC) full accreditation for five academic programmes

.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Olalekan Fadeyi, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Public and Alumni Relations, LAUTECH on Monday in Ogbomoso.

Fadeyi said that the accreditation was conveyed to the institution in a letter signed by NUC’s Director of Accreditation, Maryam Sali, for the Executive Secretary.

According to him, the accredited courses includes: Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Fine and Applied Arts, Pure and Applied Physics and Statistics.

“The new accreditation status is conferring maturity date of 2026 on the five courses, cutting across three faculties of the university.

“The letter explained that the accreditation of already approved academic programmes was organised by the NUC in LAUTECH in October/November 2021,”Fadeyi said.(NAN)

