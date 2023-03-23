LAUTECH congratulates Gov. Makinde over his electoral victory,tasks him on good governance

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, has congratulated the visitor to the University and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over his recent victory at the governorship election.

A congratulatory letter, dated March 20, and signed by the Registrar of the University and Secretary to the Governing Council, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, described the governor as dynamic and focused administrator.

He said Makinde’s performance in office endeared him to the people of the state and admonished the governor to go ahead to deliver more dividends of democracy.

According to him, the residents of the state were exposed to new ways of achieving greatness in political office during this time and therefore could not have wished for a change in the leadership of the state.

“We see his victory as destined by God for the people to pay back good deeds.

“To us, it is for him to attain perfection in demonstrating good governance and establish acceptable ways of doing things.

“We Pray to God to guide and protect the governor and grant him the wherewithal to do more,” he said.(NAN)