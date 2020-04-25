Late Sheikh Siriddawa unassuming, dispassionate -Sen. Wamakko

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has described the late Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Siriddawa, as Iconic, unassuming and disspassionate.

According to him, the late Sarkin Malaman Sokoto was also a Scholars’ Scholar, a Teachers’ Teacher and a Cleric Par Execellence.

“He was always available, open, untiring , unrelenting , dogged and religiously committed to the cause of Islam.

“His sojourn into this passing world would never be forgotten and his name would always be written in gold whenever the history of Sokoto and that of Nigeria, in general , will be written.”

In the same vein, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, averred that, the deceased’s legendary, unprecedented and unparalleled commitment to the growth and development of Islam for several decades, would continue to be relished and cherished .

According to Senator Wamakko: ” The demise of the ever resilient Cleric has created a vacuum that would be too difficult to fill in the nearest future .

“His never dying sagacity and penchant for knowledge and disseminating same were also tangible and worthy of emulation by other upcoming Islamic Clerics.

“We are however consoled that the late Sarkin Malaman Sokoto had lived a quite fulfilling life , always positively impacting on others and ceaselessly imparting knowledge upto his demise.

“Mallam really came, saw and conquered , while he had carved a niche for himself , family and Sokoto State, in general.”