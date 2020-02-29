Late Sanusi: Abba Kyari leads Buhari’s delegation to Kano, presents condolence messages

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II extending condolences over the death of Dan Iyan Kano, Amb. Ado Sanusi.

President Buhari, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, said in the messages that he was shocked to learn about the death of the Ambassador.

In separate letters to the Governor and the Emir delivered by a delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Buhari said: “I received the sad news of the death of Ambassador Ado Sanusi, an astute career diplomat.

”Sanusi was a dedicated public servant who served very creditably as Nigeria’s Foreign Service Officer.

”He was a conscientious, competent, distinguished, patriotic and remarkable diplomat who served his country and immediate community with distinction. His great contributions will be remembered for many years to come.”

In his remarks, Ganduje extended profound gratitude to the President for sending the delegation, and gave assurances of support and loyalty to him on behalf of the people of the State.

Also while receiving the delegation, the Emir expressed appreciation to the President for supporting the treatment of the late Ambassador before his end came.

The traditional ruler described the late Ado Sanusi, his uncle, as the most outstanding descendant of Dabo, the Kano ruling family and his death, an irreparable loss: “A pillar has collapsed. He loved everyone. He was kind, generous and very religious.”

At the family house of the deceased, the Galadima of Kano, Abbas Sanusi, his younger brother who received the presidential delegation, commended the President for his support in their moment of grief.

According to the statement, those on the President’s delegation included, the Minister of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

Others were the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba and Malam Garba Shehu and the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.(NAN)