Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday said the late Sam Obi, who was once acting governor, positively impacted the state through the various offices he occupied throughout his political career.

Okowa spoke during his condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was accompanied by some top government functionaries, including Mr Victor Nwokolo, the member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Okowa told Obi Solomon Chukwuka II, the deceased’s family head and also the traditional ruler of Ute-Okpu, that his visit was to condole with them over the demise of their brother and son.

“We have come here to condole you because of what happened. Apparently, we are all affected, but we know that you are affected the most, because our departed brother and friend is your son and a very prominent member of your community.

“Late Prince Obi was a friend; he was a political associate and he had played a big role in the political governance of our local government and the state through his journey in the state’s House of Assembly where he rose to the position of Speaker, and as God would have it, he was also acting governor for 60 days,” Okowa said.

The governor said he was aware that since the deceased left office, he remained active in politics and continued to be a friend to many people across the state.

He said that late Obi also contributed his quota to the continued development of Delta and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We cannot question God. We expected him to live longer, but God took him at the time that suited Him.

“I know that to a lot of people, his death was a big surprise, and so we have come as a government and also as your children to condole you and to ask that God will give you the enablement to bear the loss.

“We want to, through you, pass our condolences to the people of your kingdom because Sam Obi was a prince of this kingdom.

“We know that it is a very difficult period for you, but because we know you believe in God and we cannot question Him, also because we know He has the ability to fill the gap that has been left behind, we are consoled.

“We pray that God will send His angels to soothe your pains in the family and Ute Okpu community.

“We will continue to miss him as a friend and as a leader and you are also aware that he was also fully committed to evangelism for the purpose of winning souls for Christ,” Okowa said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Dr Samuel Idiaghe thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit.

He described the deceased as an illustrious son of Ute-Okpu, a patriot, evangelist and political leader, who got to the pinnacle of his political career through firm commitment and dedication to the service of humanity.

Idiaghe said that the visit clearly showed that the governor had the interest of Ute-Okpu kingdom at heart.

He commended him for all his achievements across the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

