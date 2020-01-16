Late Sada Ilu, retired DSS director buried in Katsina

The remains of late Sada Ilu, a former director in the Department of State Security (DSS), have been buried in Katsina on Thursday.Ilu died on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt, after an illness.The funeral prayer was led by Chief Imam of Banu Coomassie Mosque, Sheikh Samu Adam at about 10am.

Gov Aminu Masari, his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu, Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, were among hundreds of people who attended the funeral prayer.The remains of late Alhaji Sada Ilu was buried at Dantakum graveyard in Katsina, after which prayers were offered by the hundreds of mouners, for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and forgive his sins.(NAN)