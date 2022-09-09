Late Queen Elizabeth II lived a fulfilled life – Don

By Aminu Garko

A University Don, Prof. Salihu Niworu on Friday said that the world’s most important woman, Queen Elizabeth II lived a full filled life has gone to rest.

Niworu, the Director, Institute of Maritime Studies, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) University, Lapai, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Minna.

He described the death of the Queen as a huge loss to humanity, United Kingdom, Commonwealth of Nations and indeed the world.

“Late Queen Elizabeth was an epitome of humility, sincerity, hard-working and committed to her role in the British constitutional arrangements.

“Her strict adherence to her ceremonial role in the British government earned respect for her and created opportunity for the conservative party to remain in power for longer years with stability during her life time.

“The similitude of monarchical tradition of England and Northern Nigeria has helped significantly to develop the emirate system of the north.”

Niworu said that a lot of Emirs, chiefs, children and close affinities of the northern extraction enjoyed a tremendous acceptance in the Queen’s palace.

He said: ”A lot of them lived in the Queen’s palace and attended schools of their choice.

“Her reign had also United the Nation’s under the British common wealth.

“In spite of the colonial subjugation, first generation leaders of Africa and elsewhere in the common wealth of British ex-colonies were progressives and enjoyed the support of the queen.

“Primitive capital accumulation was not their priority as we have today.Their concern was how their countries will catch up with England under the tutelage of the queen.”

He recalled that, in Nigeria, leaders like late Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe were seen developing infrastructure and human capital to replace the colonial exploited resources while enjoying full support from the queen.

“The Queen had high respect for Nigerian traditional institutions across ethnic divides of the nation.

“Photographs of the Queen with Obas and Emirs will remain an indelible memory in Nigeria’s history,” Niworu said.

He said that the people of Lapai and the university community were proud of the queen’s photograph with the late Emir of Lapai, Muhammadu Kobo.

Niworu said, ”history would remember her in posterity. Bye bye the Queen, the Queen has gone to rest.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from Feb. 6, 1952 until her death on Sept. 8, 2022.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

She was born on April 21, 1926 at Bruton Street, London, United Kingdom. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

