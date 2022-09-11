Late Queen Elizabeth, a representative of other nations — FG

By Okon Okon

The Federal Government said late Queen Elizabeth II of England was not only a monarch to her country home but also a representative of other nations of the world.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha stated this when he signed the condolence register before the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, on behalf of the Federal Government on Saturday in Abuja.

The register was signed at the Abuja residence of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President has personally asked me to come and convey his condolences.

“And he has already done that officially to sign the condolence register on behalf of the people of Nigeria at this very difficult grieving moment to the immediate family of her majesty.

“The Queen was not only a monarch, to us in Nigeria she represented several times, having visited this country two times, one in three years after her ascension to the throne, her coronation in 1953 and spent the period of about 20 days in Nigeria visiting different cities. ”

According to him, late Queen Elizabeth II had a very good relationship with the people of Nigeria during her life time.

SGF used the occasion to reassure the British envoy of the continuous relationship between Nigeria and her country.

“For us in Nigeria, particularly for the period of three years, she was our Head of State after independence in 1960 to 1963 before we became a republic.

“So there is this mutual ties that have existed between Nigeria since Nigeria became protectorate of the British in 1901, that mutual bond of friendship of togetherness that we have experienced continues to succeed.

“And I can assure you that the Nigerian government is in the state of mourning and the people of Nigeria are mourning like other members of the Commonwealth.

” Please do extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the immediate family of the new King now King Charles and the people of the UK.

Responding, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, thanked the SGF for his coming to represent President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria.

“Thank you very much for coming to represent the president and indeed the people of Nigeria with your wife to express your personal condolences and the people of Nigeria condolences.

“We really appreciate it, and as you said, the bond between Nigeria and the UK is very deep, very long and I know the late Queen herself the late queen, when I did my credentials to her before I came to take up my role as her High Commissioner, she spoke very fondly of her two visits to Nigeria. ”

According to her, late Queen Elizabeth was so passionate and had interest and was also committed to Nigeria’s affairs.

Catriona, however, assured Nigerian government of her close ties with the country even after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Queen Elizabeth II, who was a longest serving Queen, was enthroned in 1953 upon the death of her father she died on September 8. (NAN)

