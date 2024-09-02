Late President Yar’Adua’s mother dies at 102

The mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, popularly known as Hajiya Dada, is dead.

By Zubairu Idris

Hajiya Dada died on Monday after a protracted illness. She was aged 102.

One of her sons, Suleiman Musa-Yar’adua, announced her demise on Monday in Katsina.

Hajiya Dada left behind many children, grand and great grandchildren.

Among her sons is the serving Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, Sen. Abdulaziz Musa-Yar’adua.

Her funeral prayer is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m . (NAN)