Late PENGASSAN President, Olabode Johnson, a Committed NNPC Staff -Baru

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has described the late President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, as an exemplary officer, diligent in his job, humble and respectful, adding that he was equally a team player of record.

A press release Thursday in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that the NNPC GMD stated that Comrade Johnson was a gold standard of a productive and resourceful employee who at all times was a pride of an employer, stressing that the NNPC family would, for a long time to come, sorely miss his fecundity.

The late PENGASSAN President died in the wee hours of Friday, 31st May, 2019.

In a condolence letter to Mrs. Johnson Monday, 3rd June, 2019, signed by Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Mohammed Saidu, on behalf of the NNPC GMD, the NNPC helmsman commiserated with Mrs. Adesawa Johnson, wife of the late PENGASSAN President, Comrade Johnson, stating that his death came as a rude shock.

­­­­

“It is regrettable that the Corporation, and indeed the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, lost him at this critical point in the transformation of the Sector. Although Comrade Johnson died at a highly productive age, a painful occurrence no doubt, yet, the milestones he achieved almost assuage our grief and sense of unquantifiable loss, enabling us to consider his transition as a celebration of a life well-spent in the service of God and humanity,” Dr. Baru lamented.

He prayed the Almighty to give succor to Mrs. Johnson, the immediate family of the deceased, PENGASSAN and all the grieving loved ones over his demise.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

