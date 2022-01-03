Late Olubadan made lots of positive impact – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji made lots of positive impact in his lifetime.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, also commiserated with the people of Ibadan and the family of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, who passed away on Sunday, at the age of 93.

He said the late traditional ruler’s service to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole, would remain his enduring legacy.

The governor described Oba Adetunji’s death as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and traditional institution in Oyo state.

He urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased, as well as the entire people of Ibadan, whose interests the late traditional ruler represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work toward immortalising him.

”On behalf of the government and people of Lagos state, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde and the people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the deceased family, friends and associates of the late Olubadan.

”The death of Oba Adetunji is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed.

”He made lots of positive impact in his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo state and Nigeria at large as a philanthropist, foremost music promoter and later as a traditional ruler.

”Oba Adetunji as a first class traditional ruler left a lasting legacy that the people of Ibadanland will continue to cherish.

”I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late traditional ruler and grant the royal family and the people of Ibadan, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

