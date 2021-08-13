Late Okwaraji remains symbol of patriotism, hard work – POCACOV

August 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV),    late Nigerian international, Mr Samuel Okwaraji, remains a symbol patriotism and hard work to be emulated by  youths.

The National Coordinator POCACOV, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said this while speaking with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu Friday,  why the sacrifices and legacies Okwaraji still  lived  in the national team.

NAN recalls that Okwaraji,  died Saturday, Aug. 12, 1989.

died at the main bowl of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos a make or mar Italia 1990 World Cup qualifier and tension soaked match between the Green Eagles and Angolan national team.

Okwaraji collapsed in the 77th minute of the encounter and was later confirmed dead by a doctor.

According to Amaraizu, Okwaraji upheld his integrity and compromised in putting up the national interest first,  above his personal interest.

“Indeed, may have gone,  but his history revolves around patriotism, love, integrity, hard work, team player and humility.

“Okwaraji allowed his qualification as a lawyer to decide the pace of his relationship with others, was always willing to make sacrifices for others to grow.

“We have to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that  as young minds, we should reflect those Okwaraji’s attributes and emulate them.

“As youths, we must discover ourselves for greater societal good,  by shunning those negative tendencies that will promote rancour, bitterness, and criminality,” he said.

Amaraizu, who is also Director of Nationwide National League One (NLO), said that his , however,  had designated him as Nigeria’s first football martyr.

He noted that Okwaraji combined football with academics and as a result, became  a lawyer and before his ,  had a  Masters degree  in international law,  from the  University of Rome,  with a view to impacting positively on society.

“He was a committed footballer at both his various club-sides and national assignments each time duty calls.

“Okwaraji remains one of those that hold sway to the notion of thinking of what you can do for your country and not what your country can do for you,” he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,