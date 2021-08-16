Late Ogba King brought development to his domain – Gov .Diri

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has described the late King Chukwumela Nnam-Obi II of Ogbaland as a wise and influential king that brought development to his domain.

Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday in Yenagoa said that Nnam-Obi also ruled with wisdom.

The governor during a condolence visit to the people of Ogbaland at Omoku, Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area of Rivers, said that the late king lived a good and impactful life as attested to by his legacies.

He commiserated with the new king and members of the deceased family and urged them to be consoled as the deceased left good legacies that spoke well of him, even after death.

He congratulated the new king on his ascension to the throne, adding that the visit was not only as governor of Bayelsa but also as an in-law and friend of Ogbaland.

Siri noted that Ogbaland shared cultural similarities with Bayelsa and expressed optimism that the bond would grow stronger.

“We know the late king led a good life. He was a man of integrity and character, who led with wisdom and knowledge.

“We pray that God will continue to shower His grace on you now that you have ascended the throne,” he said.

Responding, King Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III thanked the governor for sharing in their moment of grief.

The new king commended Diri for his remarkable achievements in office and assured him and the administration of his continuous support and prayers. (NAN)

