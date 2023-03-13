Late Nigeria’s first female Senator Afegbua remains trail-blazer, visioner – Obaseki

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says the late former first female Senator Franka Afegbua, remains a pace-setter, trail-blazer and visioner ” who remains an inspiration for women in Nigeria and across Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Afegbua family announced her death in a statement issued on Sunday.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by Obaseki in Benin.

”I am saddened by the news of the passing of Nigeria’s first democratically elected female Senator, who represented Bendel North Senatorial District of Old Bendel.

“She was an entrepreneur who championed the cause of female representation in government and gender mainstreaming at a time when it was a herculean task.

“She was a trailblazer, who deserves to be celebrated for her bravery and exemplary exploits.”

The governor said the death of Afegbua was a huge loss because she was an inspiration to young girls, who were in need of mentors.

A family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said details of her burial would be made known at a later date.

NAN reports that Afegbua was elected the senator representing Bendel-north in October 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria in Nigeria’s second republic.Afegbua, 79, was a native of Okpella, a town in Etsako-east LGA of old Bendel, now split into Edo and Delta states.

Her political journey was, however, cut short as the military coup of December 1983 toppled the civilian government less than three months after she assumed office. I(NAN)