Late Momodu Jimah, a great compatriot – Ekiti Fed Poly Rector

Dr Dayo Oladebeye, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, described Dr Momodu Jimah, the late Rector of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo, as a great compatriot, hardworking and visionary leader.

Oladebeye, in a condolence message signed by Mr Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, the Institution’s Director of Protocol, Information and Public Relations, said he received the news of the death of Jimah with pains and rude shock.

He described the death of the late Jimah as a painful personal loss having served together in their respective institutions as Acting Rectors and subsequently appointed Rectors almost about the same time

Oladebeye said the sudden demise of late Auchi Poly boss had robbed the Polytechnic segment of the nation’s education sector of a great compatriot and visionary leader.