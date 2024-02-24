Late literary icon, Prof Anezionwu Okoro, most patriotic Nigerian- Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has described a foremost Nigerian dermatologist and Literary icon, Emeritus Prof. Anezionwu Okoro, as the “most patriotic Nigerian”.

Obasanjo made the remarks in his tribute at the funeral of the author of “One Week, One Trouble” at the All Saints’ Anglican Church, Ndi Aniche Uno, Arondizuogu in Imo.

Okoro, 94, who died on January 20, was renowned for his contributions to the growth of medicine as the first West African and Nigerian dermatologist, as well as his contribution to literary and educational works.

“Anezi, who is now in a windowless, doorless box had been a very good old friend of mine for almost 60 years.

“If there has been a Nigerian I had met, Anezi Okoro was one of such.

“He was a Nigerian, nationalistic, patriotic and absolute lover of this country,” Obasanjo said.

The former president, who recalled his personal relationship with Okoro, said “for our country Nigeria, if we have critical mass of people like Okoro, this country will be a paradise on earth.”

The chairman, Ideato North Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Ndubuisi Kanu, also described Okoro as a patriotic Nigerian who was well known in his community for his peaceful disposition to issues.

Mr Ben Anachebe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, described him as “one of the finest academics in black Africa”, saying that he impacted seriously in his community and the nation.

“We celebrate today because he laid a solid foundation and touched many lives generally,” he said.

Earlier in a sermon, the Bishop of Ideato Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Bishop Henry Okeke, admonished Nigerians to establish a good relationship with God.

Okeke advised Nigerians to apply wisdom in preparation for their departure from earth.

The bishop noted that Nigerian leaders tend to pursue salient things without remembering the maker and urged leaders to exhibit the fear of God and shun corrupt tendencies to better the country.

According to him, the heart of man is naturally desperately corrupt and wicked, but it is only the fear of God that can make a leader to shun corruption,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Okoro was also renowned for his contribution towards incidences of Albinism.

Some of his literary works included the translation of some Shakespeare’s works into the Igbo language, his novel tilted “One Week One Trouble, Flying Tortoise, Dr Amadi’s Postings, Febechi series, among others.

Okoro was an accomplished poet whose poetry earned him a life patron of the International Society of Doctors in Literature. (NAN)

