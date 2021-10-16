Late Lagos PDP chairman laid to rest

The late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic, has been laid to rest at his residence in Igando, Lagos State.

Dominic’s remains buried after a funeral service at St. John’s Church, Igando.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dominic died on Aug. 25 a brief illness.

To immortalise the name the late medical doctor-turned politician, his has set up the Michael Dominic Foundation.

Mr Ayoola Dominic, a pharmacist and first son the deceased, made the announcement while receiving guests after  his father’s burial.

“We felt that if late Dominic could help people while alive, we continue doing so in his memory; hence, the birth Michael Dominic Foundation aimed at helping people 70 years age and above.

“We want to ensure that a lot our elderly do not die because lack access to vaccine,” he said.

According to him, the foundation will get the elderly registered and vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ayoola  said that although the foundation would be funded PDP chairman’s children, there was the need for volunteers and support from Nigerians to register the elderly.

He said that Dr Dominic Hospital, Santa Maria, would be helpful in fulfilling the mandate the foundation.

“My dad was worthy emulation, he was someone who to help people all his life.

“One thing he always did well was helping people. He was into politics to help the poor,” he said.

“We want Dr Dominic’s dream to live forever,” he said.  (NAN)

