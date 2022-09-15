Late Lady Akeredolu lived an exemplary life – APC chieftain

Alaba-Olusola Oke

A Chieftan of APC In Ondo State, Mr Femi Adekanmbi, has commiserated with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on the death of his mother, Lady Grace Akeredolu.

Adekanmbi said the deceased lived an exemplary life.Lady Akeredolu’s death was announced early Thursday by Mr Richard Olabode, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Akure.Adekanmbi, a former commissioner for culture and tourism, said he received the news of the passing away of Mama Akeredolu with a heavy heart.“

Mama, our dear wife from Owo Kingdom was a mother not only in Igboroko Otutu Street of Owo where the Akeredolus and Adekanmbis all grew up but a great mother to the entire good people of Owo.“I commiserate with the entire Akeredolu family and to the great people of Owo Kingdom.“We have solace in the fact that Mama lled an exemplary life and was admired for her virtue and high moral standards,” he said.The APC chieftain prayed God to give the governor and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.“May the soul of our wife in Owo Kingdom, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen,” he prayed.( NAN)

