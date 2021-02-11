Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the death of Ahaji Lateef Jakande, former Governor of Lagos State, saying that he laid foundation for the development of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande, who was the first civilian governor of Lagos State died early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

Speaking with NAN in an interview, the APC Chairman in Oyo State, Mr Akin Oke, said the death of the former governor was shocking and disheartening. “ Apart from being a veteran and successful journalist , he was the one that laid the very solid foundation for the development of Lagos State. “You can see his footprint all over Lagos State, you can see his impact everywhere you go in Lagos State.

“His policies on Education, Housing, infrastructure among others are top-notch and well targeted at helping the masses and making lives easy for the downtrodden. “He will be sorely missed and pray that God grant him easy passage and be with his family at this trying time,” he said.(NAN)