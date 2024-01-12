Friday, January 12, 2024
Late Isa Gusau, a tireless advocate, exceptional professional – Zulum

Favour Lashem
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has describe his late Spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, as a tireless advocate and exceptional professional who discharged his responsibilities transparently.

In his condolence message issued on Friday in Maiduguri, Zulum said that the state has lost a thorough  professional who committed himself to projecting the image of the state.

Malam Isa Gusau was admired by everyone for his commitment to the people of Borno and his exceptional professionalism in discharging his role.

“He was a tireless advocate for the state and worked tirelessly to communicate the government’s initiatives and policies to the public with clarity and transparency,” Zulum said.

Isa Gusau will be remembered for his passion for serving the people of Borno and his dedication to the betterment of the state,” the governor stated.

Zulum said he would miss a very dedicated and cherished member of his team.

NAN reports that Gusau died on Thursday after long illness at a hospital in India.

He worked with the Daily Trust newspaper before joining then Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno as Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, and later Gov. Zulum in the same capacity, until his death.

Gusau is survived by two wives and three children. (NAN)

