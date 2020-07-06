Late Inuwa Abdulkadir, a reliable political ally, says Tambuwal

Share the news













Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described late former minister Inuwa Abdulkadir as a reliable political ally who never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Sokoto state and Nigeria as a whole.

Tambuwal made the remark in his condolence message to the family of the deceased, issued to newsmen on Monday in Sokoto.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulkadir died at the age of 54 on Monday morning at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission.

“Certainly, I am short of words to describe the passing on of my brother and good friend with whom I share an inexplicable bond over the years.

“Late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir and I have come a long way since our zestful childhood till now.

“An unassuming, compassionate and reliable political ally and a colleague at the bar, he never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Sokoto state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“He fought brilliantly without anticipating reward. He was firm in his believe in fate, taking in his stride any unfortunate incident that could shake the faith of a lesser mortal.

“A strong pillar upon which I more often than not rest my weight of worries, no doubt Nigeria and Sokoto state have lost a true son, patriotic and upright, in Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.”

The governor added that Abdulkadir passed on at a time “when all of us in Sokoto needed him most, leaving a gap that would take sometime to fill.”

Tambuwal commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant him abode in Aljanna Firdaus.

“I also condole his esteemed family and assure them of our support and encouragement. May the good Lord strengthen them and give them ample fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

NAN reports that Abdulkadir was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee that was dissolved recently.

He was also a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, and until his death, the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Sokoto State University. (NAN)

