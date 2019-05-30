Late Gomwalk: A dedicated, creative public servant, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Gomwalk, government and people of Plateau State on the death of outstanding scholar and community leader, Professor Umaru Gomwalk.

He was, at various times a teacher, Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Council and the Governing Council of the Nigerian National Merit Award.

Speaking on Professor Gomwalk’s demise, President Buhari said the nation has lost an illustrious teacher and scholar who distinguished himself by delivering results in responsibilities assigned to him.

According to the President, “Professor Gomwalk was so dedicated and hardworking that he got tested with administering the University of Nigeria, Nsukka under circumstances that were difficult and unusual. In carrying out this assignment, he demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service while ensuring justice to all. He did not disappoint the nation.”

A press statement by Presidential Spokesman,Garba Shehu noted that President Buhari was deeply touched by the death of this “dedicated and creative public servant” and urged younger Nigerians to “emulate such rare and hardworking citizen for the progress of our country.’’

The President prayed God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the departed and comfort family, friends and well-wishers who mourn this illustrious son of Nigeria.

