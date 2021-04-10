Late former commerce and industry minister Tukur buried in Yola

Dr. Mahmud Tukur, a former Minister of Commerce and Industry and the First Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), who died in Abuja, Friday, after a brief illness, has been buried in Yola, according to Islamic rites.

Late Tukur, who was born in 1939  in Yola, Adamawa state, Northeastern , obtained his First Degree in International Affairs and science from the University of Wales, a Masters in Public International Affairs from the university of Pittsburg, and a PhD in Public Management from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

During the course of his career, he was the Director of the Institute of Administration, A.B.U., Zaria, and later the first Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

In his other career as a public servant, late Tukur served the Adebo and Udoji National Wage Reviews and the Constitution Drafting Committee of 1976, member of the National Constitutional Conference 1994/1995 and of the Vision 2010 Committee 1997. 

In 1984, he was appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry in the military regime of Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

Until his death, he was the  Chairman, Fukarabe Industries Limited, Director of Cadbury, plc, and the coordinator of Policy Analysis Limited.

In his lifetime, he authored and co-authored books and  works,  prominent among his books is: ”Leadership and governance in : The Relevance of Values” ( 1999).

The late Tukur is survived by three wives, nine children and grandchildren, as well as  brothers and sisters.

Prominent among his brothers is Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, the former Governor of defunct Gongola state, one-time Minister of Industries, and former of  the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). ( NAN)

