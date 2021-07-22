Late Esu Chikun was a peacemaker – Gov el-Rufai

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the late Esu Chikun, Dr Danjuma Barde, as a traditional leader who promoted peace, embraced diversity that development and modernity brought to his chiefdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barde, a first-class traditional ruler, died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Tuesday night.

He died at 90.

El-Rufai in a condolence message to the Chikun Traditional Council and the family of the late Barde who passed on Wednesday morning, said Barde was ‘’a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.

‘’This accommodating and constructive attitude has brought immense socio-economic dividends to the people of the Chikun Chiefdom which is host to many of the most significant investment projects government has attracted to Kaduna State since 2015”.

El-Rufai said Barde was courageous and outspoken, but always in the interest of peace, unity and progress.

“Kaduna State is grateful for the positive attitude of the late traditional ruler. He prayed God to grant him peaceful repose, to comfort his family and the entire Chikun Chiefdom,’’ he said. (NAN)

