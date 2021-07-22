Late Esu Chikun was a peacemaker – Gov el-Rufai

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the Esu Chikun, Dr Danjuma Barde, as a traditional who promoted peace, embraced diversity that and modernity brought to his chiefdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barde, a first-class traditional ruler,  died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Tuesday night.

He died at 90.

El-Rufai in a message to  the Chikun Traditional Council and the family of the Barde who passed on Wednesday morning, said Barde was ‘’a peacemaker who did not flinch from the of modernity but  embraced the possibilities of diversity.

‘’This accommodating and constructive attitude has brought immense socio-economic dividends to the people of the Chikun Chiefdom which host to many of the most significant investment projects government has attracted to Kaduna State since 2015”.

El-Rufai said Barde was courageous and outspoken, but always in the of peace, unity and progress.

“Kaduna State grateful positive attitude of the traditional ruler. He prayed God to grant him peaceful repose, to comfort his family and the entire Chikun Chiefdom,’’ he said. (NAN) 

