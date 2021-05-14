Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, on Friday said that the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, was a committed soldier, who believed in Nigeria and her ability to attain greatness.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dogonyaro died on Thursday at 80.

Wase, made this known in a condolence massage issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, in Jos.

“His life is full of lessons for our today’s military personnel to emulate. He was a committed soldier who rendered selfless service to his fatherland.

“As we mourn his passage, may God Almighty give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” Wase stated. (NAN)

