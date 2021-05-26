The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as a patriotic officer committed to the Nigerian project.

The President of NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, stated this in letters of condolence to both the Chief of Defence Staff and wife of the late Army Chief, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the COAS died in the crash alongside 10 other senior officers, including the plane’s crew members as the aircraft was trying to land in bad weather, in Kaduna Airport.

Sirajo said in the letter that the tragic incident had robbed the nation of one of its finest brains in the military.

The NIPR boss stated that Attahiru exhibited high sense of professionalism in the discharge of his duties, noting that a few months of his leadership brought change in strategy that gave hope to the citizens.

“The late Army Chief demonstrated firm commitment in the fight against insurgency in the country and believed in the project of a united Nigeria. His death is indeed a monumental loss to the nation,” he said.

Sirajo described late Attahiru as a patriotic Nigerian, who has lived a life worthy of emulation by officers and non-officers within and outside the military.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the late Chief of Army Staff and the 10 other officers.

The NIPR assured the Chief of Defence Staff and the family members of the dead, of the Institute’s resolve to stand with them at this moment of grief. (NAN)

