AGF Ahmed Idris fcna and the commandant National defence college Rear Admiral O B Daji during a courtesy visit to the Treasury house.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA has condoled with the Nigerian Army and the respective families on the recent tragic demise of the former Chief of Army Staff and other Senior Army Officers.

He said the Federal Treasury will mourn the loss for a long time because the incidence took away fine Generals and Officers that had excelled in their chosen career in the military.

Idris bared this mind when the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral O.B.Daji and Principal Officers of the institution paid him a visit in Abuja.

The Accountant General of the Federation admitted that the Army Generals died in the line of duty and led a moment of silence in honour of the deceased Army Officers.

Idris, while acknowledging that the visit of the Commandant was the first of its kind, noted that the visit will strengthen the relationship between the military and the Treasury. He congratulated the Commandant and the Principal Officers of the College on their appointment.

Responding to requests by the Commandant, the Accountant General of the Federation assured that the Federal Treasury will continue to support the National Defence College to resolve the issues enumerated by the Commandant.

” The Treasury will always stand for your success, we will always be there to support you. Be assured of our support and partnership as an institution so that the objectives of the National Defence College will be actualized under your leadership’, he said.

idris noted the milestones achieved by the National Defence College and applauded the institution for successfully graduating 2447 participants, 240 of whom were international participants. He promised to undertake a working visit to the National Defence College as well as attend their forthcoming graduation ceremony.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral O.B.Daji commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the successes recorded by the Federal Treasury under his leadership.

He enumerated challenges facing the National Defence College and solicited the support of the Accountant General of the Federation to get them resolved.

Henshaw Ogubike mnipr

Director (Information, Press and Public Relations)

