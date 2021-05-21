The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) says the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in active service, was a selfless and patriotic Nigerian.

He noted that he was passionate about his duties.

Malami said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Dr Umar Gwandu, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that he received the news in Kano while attending to guests in preparation for the wedding ceremony of his second son, Abiru Malami billed for May 22.

Malami, who cut short the function of his son’s wedding, described the death of the officer as a national tragedy.

He described the late COAS and members of his team as dedicated patriotic Nigerians, whose efforts to improve the security situation of the country was manifest.

The minister prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to all that lost their lives in the air mishap and also give the family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

He thanked all the guests at the wedding ceremony, adding that the wedding fatiha would be low key in view of the national tragedy and also in strict observations to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

He said that many of the intended functions will be shelved as a mark of honour for the deceased. (NAN)

