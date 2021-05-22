Late COAS, a national hero – Buni

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Saturday described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as a national heroe.

Attahiru and 10 others died plane on Friday in Kaduna.

Mala-Buni, his General, Press and Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, noted the COAS died while on a national to the country safe.

The governor said that Attahiru’s death a loss to the military and the country at large.

He said he shocked, heartbroken and deeply saddened the unfortunate air that claimed the life of the COAS and other military officers.

The governor condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the military and the COAS’s immediate family on the heavy loss.

Mala-Buni, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome her security challenges and emerge victorious in the fight against the chaĺlenges, despite the COAS’s death.

“The Nigeria army should re-dedicate itself to ‘’ the security challenges as a mark of honour and respect to the deceased Chief of Army Staff and the other fallen officers,” he said.

The governor prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased officers eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

