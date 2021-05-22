Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Saturday described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as a national heroe.

Attahiru and 10 others died in a plane crash on Friday in Kaduna.

Mala-Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, noted the COAS died while on a national service to keep the country safe.

The governor said that Attahiru’s death was a great loss to the military and the country at large.

He said he was shocked, heartbroken and deeply saddened by the unfortunate air crash that claimed the life of the COAS and other military officers.

The governor condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the military and the COAS’s immediate family on the heavy loss.

Mala-Buni, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome her security challenges and emerge victorious in the fight against the chaĺlenges, despite the COAS’s death.

“The Nigeria army should re-dedicate itself to ‘defeat’ the security challenges as a mark of honour and respect to the deceased Chief of Army Staff and the other fallen officers,” he said.

The governor prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased officers eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

