Late Chief Ambe Bassey’s Estate splits Family

By Esseh Ikora

The once peaceful and united family of late chief Ambe Bassey, a prominent Oron man and one time President General, Oron Union, a social-cultural, organization that seeks to promote the interest of Oron people all over the world is no longer at ease.

Late chief Ambe Bassey, from Urue Offiong Village, Urue Offiong/Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, was very successful man by all standards. He was also blessed with children.

Today the family is in tatters as the surviving children are moving from one court room to another to unravel the mystery surrounding the paternity of two of the children.

After his death on the 27th February 1995, Chief Bassey’s children keep invoking his spirit to know the paternity of two of the children, who were relatively unknown before and after his death 22 years ago.

Late Chief Ambe Bassey’s first wife, Princess Bernadette Ambe Bassey, had four children with Alfred Ambe Bassey as his first son followed by Ime ,Ikwo and Utang Ambe Bassy.

His second wife, Madam Enobong Hensaw Sedeke , who later became known as Mrs Eno Ambe Bassey, upon marriage had two children for the Basseys (Mayen and Ukuokeno Ambe Bassey).

Trouble started when two other boys by Madam Eno appeared from nowhere after their mother had been divorced,claiming to being the biological children of Late Chief Ambe Bassey.

To ascertain the paternity of the two children the first son of Late Chief Bassey, Evangelist, Alfred Ambe Bassey, who is also the principal administrator of the estate , approached High Court , Okobo Judicial Division in 2015 to seek an order of court restraining the two children in the paternity dispute from parading themselves as the lawful children of their Late Father.

Evangelist Bassey in his statement of claim in suit No HOK/12/2015 is asking the court to stop Mr Victor Sedeke and Mr Mofon Sedeke, of Nigerian Prisons Services, Ikot Ekpene ,and State Security Security (SSS), Uyo Command, Akwa Ibom state, respectively, to stop claiming to be Victor Ambe Bassey and Mfon Ambe Bassey.

Evangelist Bassey is contesting the paternity of the duo saying that his father died on the 27th February 1995 leaving behind only six children who did not include Victor and Mfon.

After hearing Chief Emmanuel Ekpeyong council to Evangelist Alfred Bassey, urging the court to invoke the provision of order 25 rule 6(b) of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules of Akwa Ibom state 2009.

Justice delivering judgement stated, “upon the court believing that the defendants have chosen to go into deep slumber hereby grants all the reliefs sought by the claimant”.

The court declared the duo, Victor Sedekie and Mfon Sedekie who claim to be Ambe Bassey (Defendant)are not the children of late Chief Ambe Bassey on grounds that they were born in 1980 and 1982 respectively after chief Ambe Bassey had divorced their mother, Madam Enobong Hensaw in 1976 pursuant to Orue Offiong Oruko, Customary court judgement in suit No 340/76.

Justice G. F. Ette, upheld that the defendants are not the children of the claimants father, chief Ambe Bassey. Their mother,mMadam Enobong Hensaw having been divorced by the claimants father have no right to give false impression that they are members of Chief Ambe ‘s family.

He ordered that a perpetual injunction is, entered entraining the defendants from using names “Ambe Bassey” in their respective names because they are not children of the Late Ambe Bassey.

The defendant were also ordered to publish an apology addressed to the claimant and have same published, in the two National Newspaper and one local Newspaper for the embarrassment caused the family of Late Chief Ambe Bassey and to pay a cost of #10,000 for the action.