Late Capt. Din was a trusted, reliable friend, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the passing away a friend and political ally, retired Capt. Joseph Din, at 84.

The president, who made his feelings known in a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, said: “the late Captain Din was a trusted and very reliable friend.

”He was a broad-minded patriot whose approach to issues was most practical and worthy emulation. He was equally a peace-loving man.”

President Buhari commiserated with the Plateau State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in the State on the demise the Chairman the party’s Elders Advisory Council.

He believed that Din’s wise counsel would be sorely missed, especially at this time.

“Since his retirement, he has conducted himself very well in business and politics as a man peace, contributing tremendously to the relative tranquility enjoyed in the Plateau,” he added.

The President prayed for the repose the soul the departed.

He particularly condoled with the widow, Mrs Christiana Din, and members the family, urging them to solace in the good works that the late Captain left behind and remain strong as they continue to him. (NAN)

