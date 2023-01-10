Late Anyiam-Osigwe was part of our history – P-square

By Babajide Awoyinfa

Nigerian singers, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-square, have expressed shock following the news of the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The duo in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos expressed how devastating to learn about the death of Anyiam-Osigwe, whom they had known for decades.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the family of Anyiam-Osigwe confirmed her death on Tuesday, saying she died after a brief illness at St. Nicholas Hospital on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that late Anyiam-Osigwe, who was one of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, was 54 years old.

According to Peter and Paul, the history of P-Square can not be written without a mention of Anyiam-Osigwe

“The late amazon fondly called Madam Peace, apart from being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoter globally, played an instrumental role in our career.

“For which we remain grateful.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African Film industry, AMP and the various charities she was a part of.

“You do not bear this great loss alone, we are with you. God bless and keep you Madam Peace. Rest well. Yours, Peter and Paul Okoye (P-SQUARE),” they said.

Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, also took to social media to pay his tribute to the late Anyiam-Osigwe.

“I am deeply sorry to hear about the death of Mrs. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. I comfort her family in this hour of sorrow and grief.

“I knew her as a good and gracious lady who accomplished a lot in life. She will be missed greatly,“ he said.

NAN reports that Anyiam-Osigwe was so influential in the movie industry that she was called “the Queen of Nollywood Films”.

In 2020, she emerged as the National President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) (NAN)