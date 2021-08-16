Late Alhaji Joda, a leading light and visionary leader – Gov. El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government on Monday sent a condolence message to the family of late elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Joda.Gov. Nasir El-Rufai described Joda as a leading light and visionary leader, who cared deeply about Nigeria and supported the progress of Kaduna State with wise counsel on matters of public policy.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said in a statement in Kaduna, that the state was proud to have had Joda as an esteemed senior citizen, who made Kaduna his post-retirement home.

He disclosed that Kaduna State was grateful that Joda freely made his experience and wise counsel available during regular consultations on issues of public policy, ranging from farmer-herder clashes, to improving the quality of education as well as legislative reforms.The governor prayed Allah to grant Joda peaceful repose and to comfort his family.(NAN)

