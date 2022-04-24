Late Alaafin, bridge builder, courageous leader- Fayemi

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has a bridge builder, patriot and courageous leader who contributed to Nigeria’s unity during his lifetime.

Fayemi made the assertions in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the departure of the revered traditional ruler had created a big vacuum in the traditional institution in Oyo State, in particular and Yorubaland in general.

According to him, the late Oba Adeyemi was an authority in history and blessed with a sharp memory which added value and class to his royal duties and day-to-day interaction with people from different walks of life.

Fayemi, also the Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, described the deceased as a distinguished first class Oba, who brought dignity, respect and glamour to the traditional institution and made it relevant in the quest for a better society.

He said the late royal father operated an open door policy and always made his wise counsel available to political leaders, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Fayemi while describing the late traditional ruler as a man of many parts, said he never disappointed in the performance of his royal duties and other roles he was privileged to have played, which spanned sectors like administration, politics, education, religious, sports, among others.

He said that Oba Adeyemi earned much respect and accolade for his ability to speak the truth to those in power, without playing to the gallery.

The governor further credited the departed Oba with defending the culture and traditions of the Yoruba race, which he did with panache and passion throughout his reign.

Commiserating with the family, friends and associates of the late oba, Fayemi urged them to be consoled by the good legacies Adeyemi III left behind and the positive impact he made in his lifetime.

“We pray that the Lord will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said. (NAN)

