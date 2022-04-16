Late Abba Kyari: Jalal Ahmad Arabi pays tribute on 2nd Anniversary

Former Premanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Ahmad Arabi has paid glowing tribute to Abba Kyari on the second anniversary of his passing away.

Kyari was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari until his death two years ago.

In a tribute, Arabi who was seen as close confidant of the late Chief of Staff prayed that Allah grants him Al-janat Firdaus.

The former Permanent Secretary who is now retired prayed that Allah will continue to grant late Kyari’s family and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

