LASWA warns ferry operators on safety guidelines

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has warned boat operators to always observe the weather conditions and ensure their ferries were in good condition before sailing.

The General manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Lagos, attributed the development to the heavy downpours in Lagos.“The Lagos State Waterways Authority is once again sending out stern warnings to all ferry operators in the state.“

Operators and passengers alike must always adhere to safety precautions to avoid any incidence on the waterways.“

LASWA is warning all boat operators to frequently observe the weather conditions and ensure their ferries are in good condition before sailing,” Emmanuel said.

According to him, the Lagos State Waterways Authority is currently doubling its regular monitoring and safety compliance efforts on the waterways.The Agency had on July 7 commenced her bi-annual boat condition survey across all jetties.Emmanuel said that the exercise was part of efforts to continually guarantee the safety of all waterways users in the state. (NAN)

