LASWA warns ferry operators on safety guidelines

July 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project



The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has warned boat operators to always observe the conditions and ensure their ferries were in good condition before sailing.

The General manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola , who gave the warning in a statement on in Lagos, attributed the to the heavy downpours in Lagos.“The Lagos State Waterways Authority  once again sending out stern warnings to all ferry operators in the state.“

Operators and passengers alike must always to safety precautions to avoid any incidence on the waterways.“

LASWA warning all boat operators to frequently observe the conditions and ensure their ferries are in good condition before sailing,” said.

According to him, the Lagos State Waterways Authority currently doubling its regular monitoring and safety compliance efforts on the waterways.The Agency had on July 7 commenced her bi-annual boat condition survey across all jetties. said exercise was part of efforts to continually guarantee the safety of all waterways users in the state. (NAN)

