LASWA commences removal of wrecks from Ikorodu channel

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says it has commenced the removal of wrecks from the Ikorodu channel to improve navigation on the waterways.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

Emmanuel said the exercise was part of the authority’s to improve navigability on the inland waterways.

He said that the removal of the wrecks which began on Wednesday Nov. 25 would improve safety and reduce risk of accidents, following a survey conducted in 2019.