LASWA commences removal of wrecks from Ikorodu channel

November 27, 2020



The Lagos State Waterways Authority () says it has commenced the of wrecks the to improve navigation on the waterways.

 

The General Manager of , Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

 

Emmanuel said the exercise was part of the authority’s to improve navigability on the inland waterways.

 

He said that the of the wrecks which began on Wednesday Nov. 25 would improve safety and reduce risk of accidents, following a survey conducted in 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to him, the survey revealed that there was presence of various classes of obstruction on the waterways.

 

 

“The obstructions on the waterways locations listed for based on risk level are: Ojo-Irewe , Baiyeku Waterfront and Lekki- channels.

 

“One of such wrecks was removed in on Wednesday while hoping to remove all the remaining wrecks to stop accident on the waterways,” Emmanuel said. (NAN)

